Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson was out of the starting lineup Thursday night for the second straight game with “a little bit of back stiffness,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 4-1 victory against Toronto. “We’ll give him another day and see how he feels tomorrow.”

RHP Sonny Gray (8-3) allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings Thursday night in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gray struck out five, walked three and won his second straight decision. In his previous start he allowed five runs on seven hits in a season-low five innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 14-inning, 7-6 victory against Miami. “His curveball was disgusting tonight,” A’s catcher Stephen Vogt said. “It was back to the Sonny Gray I’ve known for the last year and a half. He has one of the best curveballs in baseball, and it showed. Sonny’s never going to get down. That’s what I love about him. No matter how things are going for him, he’s going to bounce back.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-4 and snapped his 15-game hitting streak Thursday night in Oakland’s 4-1 victory against Toronto. The streak was the longest by an Athletic since Hideki Matsui had a 15-game streak in 2011 from July 23-Aug. 7. Cespedes batted .344 with 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored during his streak.

LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment Thursday, opening a roster spot for LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who came off the 60-day disabled list. The A’s claimed Francis off waivers from Cincinnati on May 18. He made nine relief appearances for Oakland, going 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA.

1B/OF Brandon Moss went 1-for-2 with a double, scored a run and walked twice Thursday night in Oakland’s 4-1 win against Toronto. He also produced a huge double play in the top of the eighth inning, catching SS Jose Reyes’ drive on the warning track in right field then wheeling and throwing to 1B Nate Freiman, who tagged out C Josh Thole before he could back get to first base. “I had a good read on it, and as I was going back, out of the corner of my eye I could sort of see Thole taking off to second,” Moss said. “Plus, if you don’t play here a lot then you don’t really know that the ball doesn’t carry very well. He probably thought that was going to get over my head or over the fence.”

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013, was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday. The A’s signed O‘Flaherty on Jan. 22 to a two-year contract as a free agent. In five seasons with Atlanta he went 13-7 with a 1.99 ERA in 295 relief appearances. For his career with Seattle and the Braves, he went 20-9 with a 2.85 ERA in 373 games, all in relief.