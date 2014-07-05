Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup Friday against Toronto after missing two games with back stiffness and went 1-for-5 with a bloop double in Oakland’s 1-0, 12-inning victory. Donaldson took batting practice on the field Thursday and in the cage Friday. “There’s no issues,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game.

LHP Tommy Milone pitched six shutout innings and got a no-decision Friday in Oakland’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. Milone gave up four hits while striking out six and walking one intentionally. He kept his six-game winning streak alive and allowed no runs over six or more innings for the third time this season. “I felt really good,” Milone said. “Really from the beginning I was able to work the counts, go in and out, up and down when I needed to.”

RHP Dan Otero (7-1) pitched a painful but scoreless 12th inning Friday and got the victory in Oakland’s 1-0 win against Toronto. Pinch hitter Adam Lind drilled a one-hopper off the side of Otero’s lower right leg. The ball caromed to first baseman Alberto Callaspo for the out, and Otero stayed in the game. “I call it a shin muscle, but apparently that doesn’t exist,” Otero said. “Luckily it hit the muscle, and I‘m glad it stayed in the infield for an out. It feels good now. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow.”

OF/1B Brandon Moss injured his left ankle while grounding into a double play in the eighth inning Friday against Toronto and left the game. Moss, who wasn’t able to run to first, said he “rolled” his ankle trying to get out of the batter’s box but doesn’t believe the injury is serious. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Moss “potentially” could get a day off Saturday. Moss went 0-for-4 in the A’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty made his A’s debut Friday, pitching a scoreless seventh inning in a 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. He gave up one hit and threw 11 pitches. O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. “He looked very comfortable out there on the mound,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

1B Kyle Blanks underwent an MRI that revealed a torn left calf, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23 with what was initially diagnosed as a calf strain. “He’s going to be a while,” Melvin said. “He had an MRI and there’s a ... slight tear. So he’s going to be (out) considerably longer than we were originally thinking.” Melvin did not have a specific timetable for Blanks’ return. In 21 games with the A‘s, Blanks is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) has gone from total rest to doing cardio work and weight training, but he has yet to resume baseball activities. He went on the 15-day disabled list on June 29. He was on the DL from June 1-23 with a hyper-extended right knee. “No issues right now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. “They’re bringing him along, I wouldn’t say slowly, but at a pace where we’re trying not to have any repercussions from what happened last time. He feels good.”