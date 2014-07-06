Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson hit his 19th home run of the season Saturday in the A’s 5-1 victory over Toronto, a solo shot in the third inning off LHP Mark Buehrle. He sent Buehrle’s 1-1 changeup over the center field wall. The home run was Donaldson’s first since June 20 against Boston. He moved into a tie with 1B Brandon Moss for the team lead in home runs and RBIs (62). Donaldson also had a defensive gem in the eighth inning, making a spectacular catch of second baseman Munenori Kawasaki’s pop fly in foul territory on the third base side. Running full speed, Donaldson caught the ball and held on while slamming into the tarp. “I felt like a running back trying to score a touchdown right there,” Donaldson said. “I think I would have lost that battle, get stopped at the goal line.”

LHP Tommy Milone was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, clearing a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Jeff Samardzija, who was acquired from the Cubs in a trade. Milone (6-3) was 6-0 with a 2.62 ERA in his past 11 starts. He pitched six shutout innings Friday and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 1-0, 12-inning win over Toronto. “He was a little bit shocked,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Understandably so. But you haven’t seen the last of Tommy Milone here.” Milone is 31-22 with a 3.84 ERA in 75 games for the A‘s, including 73 starts.

LHP Scott Kazmir (10-3) allowed just one run and three hits in seven innings Saturday night, leading the A’s to a 5-1 victory over Toronto. Kazmir struck out eight, walked two and was dominant after allowing a run in the first inning. “That first inning I had a little bit of jitters,” Kazmir said. “The first pitch of the second inning felt good, everything felt on time. Kind of went from there. Started building on every pitch. Everything felt great. I was able to throw my changeup, my slider and my cutter consistently. That’s what kind of got me locked in.”

1B Brandon Moss (sprained left ankle) was out of the lineup Saturday against Toronto, one day after rolling an ankle while trying to get out of the batter’s box. “It’s sore,” said Moss, who was limping in the clubhouse. “It’s a little more sore today than I thought it was going to be just based on how it felt after the game yesterday. It actually didn’t feel too bad after the game yesterday and then I went home and it stiffened up a little bit and it got a little sore overnight. It’s nothing serious. I think it will feel a lot better probably tomorrow or the next day. It’s not a big deal at all. It’s just a little tender. I’ll be all right.” Moss is tied with 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead in home runs with 19 and RBIs with 62.

RHP Jason Hammel, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, is expected to report to the A’s on Sunday, but likely after Oakland’s series finale against Toronto. Hammel pitched Friday and A’s manager Bob Melvin said he will probably make his debut with Oakland on Wednesday at San Francisco. The A’s will need to make a corresponding move on the 25-man roster for Hammel when he officially reports.

RHP Jeff Samardzija reported Saturday to the A’s as his trade from the Chicago Cubs became official and he’ll start Sunday against Toronto. The A’s acquired Samardzija and RHP Jason Hammel for three minor leaguers -- SS Addison Russell, OF Billy McKinney and RHP Dan Straily -- and a player to be named or cash considerations. “Oakland obviously was a pleasant surprise,” Samardzija said. “There had been so much talk about Toronto and a handful of other teams. Oakland was kept pretty close to the chest and then all of a sudden they strike. I was ecstatic.” So was A’s manager Bob Melvin. “Not only is he a good arm, but from what I understand he’s quite the competitor, has that football mentality and takes it out there to the mound,” Melvin said of Samardzija, a former Notre Dame wide receiver. “Anytime you have that kind of presence on the mound, on top of the stuff that he brings, the guys feel good about it.”

OF Nick Buss was designated for assignment from Triple-A Sacramento, clearing a spot on the A’s 40-man roster. He was batting .261 with one home run, three doubles, three triples and 16 RBI in 26 games for the River Cats.

LHP Brad Mills, who has gone 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts, was moved to the bullpen Saturday. The A’s acquired starting pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Cubs, moves that forced LHP Tommy Milone and Mills out of the rotation. Milone was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday when Samardzija reported. Mills’ spot on the 25-man roster is in jeopardy. The A’s will need to make a corresponding move when Hammel reports. Mills was acquired from Milwaukee in a minor-league deal after LHP Drew Pomeranz went on the disabled list (broken right hand) on June 17.