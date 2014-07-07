Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time Sunday. Norris is batting .306. He has eight home runs and 36 RBIs despite appearing in only 65 games and having just 183 at-bats.

3B Josh Donaldson was voted in as a starter for the American League All-Star team. This marks his first time as an All-Star. He’s the first Athletic to be elected a starter by the fans since 1B Jason Giambi in 2000. He’s the first A’s third baseman to make the team since Carney Lansford in 1988. Donaldson is batting .241 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs.

OF Yoenis Cespedes made his first American League All-Star team Sunday, as a reserve. Cespedes won the Home Run Derby at the 2013 All-Star Game, and he said he’ll take part in the derby again this year. He’s the first A’s outfielder on the All-Star team since Ben Grieve in 1998. Cespedes is batting .262 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs.

LHP Scott Kazmir was named to the American League All-Star team for the third time overall Sunday and the first time with Oakland. His first two selections came as a Tampa Bay Ray in 2006 and 2008. Kazmir is 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA.

1B Brandon Moss was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time Sunday. Moss is batting .272 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. Moss was out of the lineup Sunday afternoon against Toronto for the second straight with a sprained left ankle. But an MRI revealed no structural damage, and there’s a chance Moss could return to action Monday against San Francisco. “I ran on it today and it felt fine,” Moss said after the A’s 4-2 victory. “Hopefully they clear me tomorrow.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija made a strong first impression in his debut Sunday afternoon for the Oakland A‘s. Samardzija allowed just one run and four hits over seven innings, leading the A’s to a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at the O.co Coliseum. Samardzija, who came to the A’s from the Chicago Cubs as the centerpiece of a five-player trade, struck out five and walked one. Samardzija struck out the side in the seventh and left the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 22,897. Samardzija pitched his way out of trouble in the first inning after giving up one-out singles to second baseman Munenori Kawasaki and left fielder Melky Cabrera. With runners on first and third, Samardzija got first baseman Jose Bautista to hit into a double play. “It wasn’t so much jitters. I was just excited,” said Samardzija. “I had a lot of adrenaline going. When I see that fastball start leaking back over the plate, I know I‘m excited because I‘m not being patient with my mechanics I knew after a couple of hits I needed to bear down. It’s not the way you want to start your first inning with a new club. That double play was probably one of the biggest pitches of the game for me. It allowed me to relax.” On the day he earned his first American League win, Samardzija was named a National League All-Star for his work with the Cubs. He will take part in the All-Star festivities but won’t play in the game.

LHP Sean Doolittle was selected to the American League All-Star team Sunday for the first time in his career. Doolittle, who started the season as a set-up man but became Oakland’s closer, has 13 saves. He has 61 strikeouts and only two walks.