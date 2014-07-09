Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry doubled in the fifth inning Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory against San Francisco, snapping a streak of 40 games without an extra-base hit. That was the longest active streak in the American League and the longest by an Athletic sine Matt Alexander went 55 straight games without an extra-base hit from May 20, 1975, to Aug. 27, 1977. After doubling, Gentry was caught stealing, snapping his streak of 28 consecutive steals dating to Aug. 14 of last season.

LHP Drew Pomeranz played catch Monday and Tuesday for the first times since breaking his right hand on June 16, punching a chair in frustration after a rough start against Texas. “It went all right,” said Pomeranz, who has been on the disabled list since June 17. “Just kind of light catch. Caught it in the web. Didn’t try to squeeze it too much, but it feels all right.” Pomeranz has continued to throw simulated games during his DL stint, keeping his arm strong. “Feeling pretty good as far as throwing,” Pomeranz said. There is still no target date for Pomeranz to being a rehabilitation assignment.

RHP Sonny Gray (9-3) pitched his second straight gem Tuesday night, lifting Oakland to 6-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants at the O.co Coliseum, as the A’s capped a perfect six-game homestand. Gray allowed six hits and one run over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one, turning in the latest brilliant outing by an A’s starting pitcher. A’s starters have allowed one or fewer runs and pitched at least six innings in six straight games, the longest such streak in Oakland history. Gray started that streak Thursday against Toronto, giving up one run over seven innings in a 4-1 victory. “You’re just going out there and trying to keep it going,” Gray said. “I said after my last start when we first came home against Toronto, it was something we needed to get going again and we were able to do it that game and build each and every start. And now we’re just trying to keep it going.”

CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 with a double, scored a run and drove in one Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants. Over his past 32 games, Crisp is batting .366 with eight doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 and had his career-high fourth consecutive multi-hit game Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory against San Francisco. He has multiple hits in seven of his past 11 games, batting .326 during that span.

RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) said he experienced no pain Monday while taking batting practice on the field and shagging balls in the outfield for the first time since going on the disabled list June 29. Reddick said his “goal right now” is to go on a rehab assignment during the All-Star Game break, July 14-17, then rejoin the A’s on July 18 when they open a series at home against Baltimore. Reddick was on the DL from June 1-23 with a hyper-extended right knee. He appeared to make a complete recovery but strained his right knee June 28 at Miami while making a throw in his fourth game after being activated. Reddick wore a compression sleeve on his right knee after his first DL stint. This time he’s wearing a large brace that provides much more stability. “It’s bulky,” Reddick said before the A’s 6-1 victory against San Francisco. “It’s necessary. As uncomfortable as it may be, it’s something I’ve got to learn to deal with and get comfortable with. Unfortunately I have to wear it, but I got to do what I got to do to stay in the game.” Reddick said he’ll probably wear the brace for the rest of the season. “It’s not slowing me down or anything like that,” Reddick said.