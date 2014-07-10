Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C/INF/OF Stephen Vogt made his third start of the season at first base Wednesday as manager Bob Melvin looked for a way to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Vogt has started games at four positions this season: 12 in right field, eight at catcher, three at first base and one in left field. It’s clear why Melvin went out of his way to get Vogt a start. He had a home run, single and walk in three plate appearances, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He’s hitting .467 (14-for-30) over that stretch.

LHP Scott Kazmir has been great this season. He’s been even better in day games. When Kazmir toes the slab for the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, he will do so with the best ERA in the majors in day games (1.09). Not coincidentally, he’s also unbeaten (4-0) in those starts. Kazmir has never faced the Giants and has been only so-so in interleague matchups, going 12-6 with a 4.67 ERA in 24 starts.

RHP Jim Johnson kept the San Francisco Giants within arm’s length Wednesday night with two innings of shutout relief. The one-hit appearance was a welcome relief for the high-priced A’s newcomer, who got bombed for four runs in 1/3 inning in his previous outing. Throw out that outing and he’s allowed just three runs in his last 14 1/3 innings.

RHP Jason Hammel was rocky in his A’s debut, allowing six hits and three walks in five innings. But he kept the damage to a minimum in a 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, allowing only three runs, just two of which were earned. Hammel stranded four Giants in scoring position, including the bases loaded in the third after San Francisco had scored a run with just one out.

SS Jed Lowrie enjoyed his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. The streak is a career-best. He had fifth- and sixth-inning singles off Giants starter RHP Matt Cain, giving him 10 hits in 20 at-bats (.500) in his last five games. Lowrie also is hitting .340 (17-for-50) in his last 12 games.