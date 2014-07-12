Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RF Stephen Vogt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning home run off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez on Friday night. Vogt went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .486 (18-for-37) during the streak.

LF Yoenis Cespedes was not in the lineup Friday because he’s been struggling, but he came on in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and flew out in his only at-bat.

CF Coco Crisp was not in the lineup Friday due to a strained neck. Crisp has struggled with neck soreness at times this season, and the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

2B Nick Punto ended a frustrating night with a called third strike on a 3-2 count with a runner on third base to finish the ninth inning Friday. After the called strikeout left Oakland staring at a 3-2 loss to Seattle, Punto slammed his helmet on home plate while arguing the call. He was ejected by home plate umpire James Hoye, officially ending an 0-for-4 evening.

1B Alberto Callaspo came out of the game in the top of the second inning after straining his hamstring running out a ground ball. Nate Freiman came on as his replacement when the A’s took the field. After the game, manager Bob Melvin said Callaspo will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was solid in his second start as an Oakland A on Friday night, but he suffered the loss in a 3-2 defeat at Seattle. Samardzija pitched an eight-inning complete game, allowing three runs off five hits, including a solo home run that Mariners DH Logan Morrison hit off him to lead off the second. “The only bad pitch he made was the one Morrison hit out,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Every other pitch was a good pitch.”

RHP Jesse Chavez has hit a stretch of inconsistency, due in part to a lack of command. He threw six shutout innings of four-hit ball his last time out, marking the second time in four starts that he has held an opponent without a run, but his two starts in between saw Chavez give up a total of nine earned runs. He has walked 13 batters over his past four starts heading into Saturday’s scheduled start at Seattle.