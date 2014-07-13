Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray is off to quite a start this month, having gone 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two July starts. He has allowed just one earned run in both of his outings and has a 13-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio to show for it. Gray is scheduled to start Sunday at Seattle against a team he has dominated (3-0, 1.44 ERA) during his career.

IF Andy Parrino was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, almost a month to the day from the last time he was promoted to fill in for 1B Alberto Callaspo. The latest move came after Callaspo landed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring. Parrino can play both middle infield positions and might be used in the outfield.

1B/C Stephen Vogt was at first base Saturday against the Mariners when he stepped in for injured starter Alberto Callaspo to make his sixth start of the season at the position. Vogt went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

LF Yoenis Cespedes gunned down Seattle baserunner Willie Bloomquist at home plate in the eighth inning Saturday, giving him 11 assists this season -- the highest total among American League outfielders. On a shallow Endy Chavez single near the left-field line, Cespedes scooped up the ball and threw out Bloomquist trying to score from second base. The play was close enough for Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon to challenge the call, which was upheld after a replay review.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (groin) appeared to aggrevate his groin injury in the fourth inning but was able to stay in the game. Manager Bob Melvin said afterward that Cespedes will probably DH on Sunday.

CF Coco Crisp (neck) was not in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics, marking the third day in a row that he has been on the bench.

1B Alberto Callaspo was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, one day after suffering a Grade 2 strain to his right hamstring. Callaspo suffered the injury while running out a ground ball in the second inning of a game against the Mariners, at which point he came out.

RF Brandon Moss might have had the best contact of the game during a fourth-inning at-bat Saturday night against the Mariners, only to see his towering fly ball come down at the warning track. Moss crushed a Hisashi Iwakuma pitch, but his bat split near the handle on contact, causing the ball to fall short of the wall in right field. What was left of Moss’ bat was still in his hands, but most of it flew all the way to first base. Five innings later, with Oakland trailing 6-0, Moss made up for it with a two-run shot to end Iwakuma’s shutout bid.