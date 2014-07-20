Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 1-for-4 Saturday night in an 8-4 loss to Baltimore and is batting .113 with no extra-base hits in July. He has gone a career-high 18 straight games without an extra-base hit.

CF Coco Crisp started for the second straight game Saturday night against Baltimore but served as Oakland’s designated hitter as he continues to deal with a sore neck. “It’s something he’ll have to deal with probably for a little bit here,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 8-4 loss to Baltimore. Crisp went 0-for-4 with one strikeout.

1B Brandon Moss hit his 22nd home run of the season Saturday night, a solo shot off RHP Wei-Yin Chen in the third inning of an 8-4 loss to Baltimore. Moss sent Chen’s 1-2 fastball high and deep into the right field seats. He broke a tie with 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead in homers. In Moss’ past 17 games, he is batting .298 with five home runs, five doubles and 12 RBIs.

RHP Jason Hammel (0-2), making his first start at Oakland since being traded by the Cubs to the A‘s, gave up five runs and six hits in two-plus innings on Saturday night in an 8-4 loss to Baltimore, one of his former teams. Hammel pitched for Baltimore in 2012 and 2013. He faced the Orioles for the first time since signing with the Cubs this year as a free agent. Hammel fell to 0-5 for his career against Baltimore. He gave up a three-run homer to CF Adam Jones and a solo shot to J.J. Hardy in the first inning. “Physically, I felt good,” Hammel said. “It was just bad execution. This is one I have to go home and forget. Those guys have a pretty good idea where their strike zone is. I‘m just not pitching like myself right now, which is fastball command. You’d like to show them something they’re missing. They got the better of me this time.”

SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for4 with a double and tied a season high with three RBIs Saturday night in an 8-4 loss to Baltimore. In his past 11 games, Lowrie is batting .405 with five doubles, seven runs scored and seven multi-hit games. He has struck out just one time during the 11-game stretch.