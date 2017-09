INF Andy Parrino was packing his bags after Sunday’s game, and he was officially sent down to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Parrino, who hit .250 with two doubles and one RBI, played shortstop, second base and left field this season for the A‘s. “I definitely feel more comfortable this year,” Parrino said. “Hopefully I’ll be back soon and do whatever I can to help this team keep winning.”