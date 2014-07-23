Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson was named the Athletics’ “Heart and Hustle Award” winner Tuesday for the second straight season. The award is presented to a player on each team by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. “Those are probably as good of words as you can come up with for him,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s dirty all the time.” Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored in the A’s 3-2, 12-inning loss to Houston.

INF/OF Andy Parrino was sent down to Triple-A Sacramento, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for RF Josh Reddick, who was activated from the disabled list. The A’s recalled Parrino from Sacramento on July 12. In his second stint with the A’s this season, he went 2-for-6 (.333) in three games. He’s batting .250 overall in five games.

LHP Tommy Milone, optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on July 5, reportedly wants a trade so he can play in the majors again. Despite a 6-3 record and 3.55 ERA, Milone was demoted after the A’s acquired RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs. “He wants to pitch in the big leagues,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’d much rather do it here. When you’ve had the type of success that he’s had and you’re pitching in the minor leagues, that’s not somewhere he wants to be.”

C Stephen Vogt is dealing with a sore foot that has kept him from playing behind the plate, manager Bob Melvin said. Vogt is able to DH and play first base but hasn’t made an appearance at catcher since July 7 and hasn’t started at catcher since July 3. He started the A’s previous three games at first base. Vogt, a left-handed hitter, was out of the starting lineup Tuesday because the A’s faced Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer. Vogt pinch-hit in the 12th and grounded out.

LHP Scott Kazmir allowed two runs (only one earned) on seven hits over seven innings but got a no-decision Tuesday night in the A’s 3-2, 12-inning loss against Houston. Kazmir struck out six, walked one and left the 2-2 game after throwing 106 pitches. Kazmir, an American League All-Star, allowed one or fewer earned runs for the fourth straight start. He lowered his ERA to 2.32, third best in the AL. Kazmir is 5-0 with a 1.05 ERA in his past six starts in Oakland. “He pitched the way he has all year for us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We just didn’t score him enough runs.”

RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday before the A’s 3-2, 12-inning loss to Houston. Reddick wasn’t in the starting lineup, but he went 0-for-2 off the bench and played the final four innings in right field. Reddick had been on the DL since June 29 and had a five-game rehab stint with Class A Stockton.