Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray (12-3, 2.65 ERA) improved to 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in his last seven starts after defeating Texas 5-1 on Saturday. Gray gave up one run on seven hits and four walks over 6 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against Gray in his last seven. “Not much you can say,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The numbers speak for themselves. We’ll take that.”

CF Yoenis Cespedes extended his hitting streak to seven games after going 1-for-4 with a home run and RBI in Oakland’s 5-1 victory over Texas on Saturday. During his streak, Cespedes is hitting .345.

CF Coco Crisp’s hitting streak against Texas this season ended at seven after he went 0-for-4 in Oakland’s 5-1 victory on Saturday. Crisp is hitting .382 with seven runs, six RBIs and five walks in 2014 against the Rangers, who have also surrendered 50 RBIs to Crisp in his career.

C John Jaso left Saturday’s game with irritation in his left knee, but not before smacking a two-out, two-run home run in the sixth inning. In his last 14 games, he’s hitting .311 with a homer, four doubles, two triples and 10 RBIs. “He’s had a nice run lately,” said manager Bob Melvin, who added that Jaso’s knee problem did not appear to be significant. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he was ready to play and catch tomorrow.”