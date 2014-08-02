Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Evan Scribner was designated for assignment to clear roster space for the A’s new acquisitions, but the reliever remained on Oakland’s 40-man roster. Scribner must clear optional assignment waivers, which is strictly procedural. He is expected to rejoin the A’s when rosters expand at the latest.

RHP Sonny Gray had his six-game winning streak snapped when the A’s were shut out on Friday night. Gray worked seven innings and allowed only one run, a solo homer by Raul Ibanez in the fifth; he has not allowed more than one earned run in each of his past six starts. The A’s have been shut out five times this year, and Gray has been on the mound for four of them.

OF Coco Crisp remained out of the lineup with a neck injury that has limited him on and off for two months. Crisp received trigger-point injections for the problem recently, according to manager Bob Melvin, who said Crisp is unlikely to be available on Saturday against the Royals. Sam Fuld, acquired Thursday, will be in center and will hit leadoff when Crisp is not available.

RHP Jim Johnson was released eight days after he was designated for assignment. Johnson, who lost his closer spot less than two weeks into the season, may now join any team he chooses for the pro-rated major-league minimum, while Oakland is responsible for the remainder of his $10 million deal.

OF Sam Fuld made his first start since being reacquired by the A’s one day earlier, and he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Fuld, who led off for Oakland and played center, is 16-for-46 with 16 walks over his past 17 games.