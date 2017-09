OF Jarrett Parker was optioned to Triple-A Fresno Saturday prior to the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. Parker was just recalled from Double-A Richmond on Friday but did not get into that night’s game. He has yet to make his big league debut and will be making his Triple-A debut once he joins Fresno’s lineup. Parker, a second-round pick of the Giants out of Virginia in 2010, hit .275 with 12 homers, 58 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 99 games for Richmond.