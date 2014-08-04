Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Nate Freiman was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Sacramento, taking the roster spot that opened when 2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list. This is Freiman’s second stint with the A’s this season. He batted .212 with one home run and six RBIs during a 14-game stretch from June 29 to July 26. In 80 games for Sacramento, Freiman hit .284 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs. He hit .304 against right-handers for the River Cats and just .233 against lefties.

CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) missed his eighth consecutive game Sunday against Kansas City but hit in the batting cage before the game. “Not to have him in there, a guy who (gets on base) and creates a little havoc and takes the pitcher’s attention off the hitter, gets big hits for us -- it hurts,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after his team’s 4-2 loss. “He had a good day today. So that’s good news. We’ll see how he does tomorrow in batting practice. If everything goes well, maybe we can get him in a game.”

LHP Scott Kazmir (12-4) allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs over six innings Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Kazmir had his three-game winning streak snapped. He had gone five straight starts allowing two runs or fewer before Sunday. “He just got a couple balls up, missed location on a couple pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Kazmir. “Really not all that bad.”

2B Nick Punto was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained right hamstring. Punto was injured Saturday in the fifth inning against Kansas City while running the bases. Punto is batting .207 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 64 games. He was 8-for-65 (.123) over his past 25 games. This marks his first stint on the disabled list this season.

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) is scheduled to run the bases on Wednesday and Friday and will likely go on a rehab assignment if he passes those tests, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s game against Kansas City. Blanks, who ran full speed Saturday, hasn’t appeared in a game since June 22 and went on the disabled list June 23.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs Sunday in Oakland’s 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Reddick broke up Royals RHP James Shields’ perfect game with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning. He homered with two outs in the eighth, giving him eight home runs for the season. Reddick had his sixth career multi-homer game and second this season. “Just trying to not try too hard,” Reddick said. “The effort level has been way down, and even with the two home runs today, I‘m not trying to hit them. It’s just happening. That’s when I‘m the best hitter I can be. Because when I‘m trying to do everything and hit it out of the park -- you can’t do that against a guy like James Shields, or you are going to see what you saw for the first five innings.” Since returning from the disabled list July 22, Reddick is 16-for-41 (.390) with five doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs.