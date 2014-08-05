Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning off RHP Grant Balfour, leading the A’s to a 3-2 victory Monday night against Tampa Bay. The walk-off hit was Norris’ second of his career. He made amends for a poor at-bat in the first inning with the bases loaded when he flied out to shallow right against RHP Alex Cobb. “I was really irritated with myself that I couldn’t get a couple runs across (in the first),” Norris said. “(Cobb) was struggling, and to get a shallow pop up to right, I got to be better than that. I was preaching the other day about our situational hitting, and there I was in the limelight trying to come through, and I fell right into the pool again.”

RHP Sonny Gray was selected the American League Pitcher of the Month for July. Gray went 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 innings in July, bouncing back from a 2-2 June. Gray also earned AL Pitcher of the Month honors in April, his first such award.

CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) was out of the starting lineup for the eighth consecutive game Monday, but he entered the game against Tampa Bay as a pinch hitter in the seventh and took over in center fielder. Crisp finished 0-for-1 with a walk. Barring a setback, he likely will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night against the Rays.

SS Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 with an RBI double Monday night in Oakland’s 3-2, 10-inning victory against Tampa Bay. Lowrie tied his season high for hits in a game. Over his past 24 games, Lowrie is batting .337 with 13 runs, eight doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs.

RHP Jeff Samardzija gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings but didn’t figure in the decision Monday night when the A’s beat Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 innings. Samardzija struck out three, walked one and watched as the A’s produced another walk-off win, this time with C Derek Norris delivering a game-winning single off former A’s closer Grant Balfour with the bases loaded and two outs. ”It seems to be my M.O. since I’ve been here,“ Samardzija said. ”I go out and throw some innings and then watch these guys put on a show at the end of the game.

RHP Jarrod Parker played catch Monday for the first time since undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on March 24. “Big smile on his face,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Out to 45 feet. I asked him if he threw any sliders today, and he said no, he’ll probably wait a little while on that. Just to be able to get out there and actually throw a baseball for the first time gives you some satisfaction based on the hard work you’ve been putting in to get to this point. It’s nice. Put a smile on everyone’s face.”