Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Eric Sogard started at shortstop for the second time this season Tuesday night, replacing regular Jed Lowrie, who was out with a sore right index finger. Sogard made his 30th career start at shortstop and 46th career appearance. He has started 163 games at second base. INF Nick Punto has been the A’s backup shortstop this season, but Punto is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Sogard played a flawless defensive game and made one spectacular play in the fifth inning during the A’s 3-0 victory. He fielded a ground ball to his right and quickly threw a strike to third, nailing Rays CF Desmond Jennings, who tried to advance from second. “He’s a guy who hasn’t played (shortstop) for a while,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I thought he looked really comfortable.”

CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) made his first start Tuesday night since July 26, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk as the A’s designated hitter in a 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay. Crisp had missed seven straight games before coming off the bench Monday night to pinch hit in the seventh inning. He remained in the game in center field. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Crisp will likely start in center fielder Wednesday in the series-finale against Tampa Bay. “We all feel better when he’s in the lineup,” Melvin said before the game. “He’s an integral part of what we do. You have to do things a little bit differently when he’s not in the lineup.”

RHP Jason Hammel (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his first victory Tuesday night since being traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland A‘s. Hammel allowed seven hits, all singles, while striking out two and walking four in a 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hammel went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts for the A‘s.

SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) missed Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay and is day-to-day. Lowrie took a ground ball off his finger in the fourth inning of Monday night’s game against the Rays. Lowrie played all 10 innings of the A’s 3-2 victory and went 3-for-4. X-rays were negative, but Lowrie’s finger is swollen, which hampers his ability to throw.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday night in a 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay and recorded his 17th save, tying a franchise saves record for left-handers. LHP Alan Embree saved 17 games for the A’s in 2007.

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) ran the bases Tuesday for the first time since being injured and will run them again Thursday. If all goes well, he’s expected to go on a rehab assignment. Blanks has on been on the disabled list since June 23. A’s manager Bob Melvin said that Blanks “felt good” during his base running drills Tuesday. Blanks has been able to take batting practice throughout most of his stint on the DL and hit numerous shots over the fence Tuesday. He might not need a length rehab assignment before being activated. “He’s stayed up to speed as far as the baseball stuff. It’s been the running that’s been the last thing for him,” Melvin said before the A’s 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay. “Once we send him out, we like guys to perform some and feel good when we go to the next step.”