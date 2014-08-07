Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Eric Sogard hit his first home of the season Wednesday, a solo shot in the sixth inning off RHP Jeremy Hellickson in a 7-3 loss against Tampa Bay. It was his first home run since July 21, 2013, against the Angels. He snapped a career-long 110-game homerless streak.

RHP Sonny Gray (12-5) gave up seven runs and 10 hits -- both season highs -- in a 7-3 loss Wednesday to Tampa Bay. Gray lasted only 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. Gray walked four, tying his season high, and threw 90 pitches, just 50 for strikes. He tied his season low for strikeouts with three. Gray fell to 0-2 in August after going 5-0 in July and earning American League Pitcher of the Month honors for the second time this season.

CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) made his first start in center field Wednesday since July 26, going 1-for-4 in a 7-3 loss against Tampa Bay. Crisp had missed seven straight games before pinch hitting Monday night and playing the final three innings in center during a 3-2, 10-inning win against the Rays. He started at designated hitter Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay.

1B Brandon Moss went 0-for-3 Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay and is hitless in a career-high tying 17 straight at-bats. Moss hasn’t homered since July 24, and his average has dipped to .249.

SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday against Tampa Bay, but manager Bob Melvin said he is recovering quickly. “He’s better,” Melvin said before the series-finale. “My guess is he’ll start tomorrow.” Lowrie was hurt Monday night against Tampa Bay while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning.

RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 with a two-run double Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay, continuing his hot streak. Since being reinstated from the disabled list on July 22, Reddick is batting .377 with six doubles, four homers, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.