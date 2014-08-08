Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/C Stephen Vogt snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a two-run homer in the third inning of a 3-0 A’s victory against Minnesota on Thursday. The hitless streak was the second longest of his career. He began his career going 0-for-32.

LHP Jon Lester pitched his fourth career shutout and 11th career complete game Thursday night as the A’s beat Minnesota 3-0. The former Red Sox ace struck out eight, walked two and threw a season-high 122 pitches. Lester won his sixth straight decision and improved to 2-0 with the A’s and 12-7 overall. He was traded to the A’s by Boston, along with LF Jonny Gomes, for OF Yoenis Cespedes on July 31.

1B/OF Brandon Moss went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning double, snapping his career-long 0-for-18 skid, Thursday night in a 3-0 victory against Minnesota. Moss scored a run, drew an intentional walk and struck out twice.

SS Jed Lowrie missed his third straight game Thursday night for the A’s against Minnesota as he continued recovering from a bruised right index finger. He pinch hit in the seventh inning, lining out to right field, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said he is “almost certain” that Lowrie will start at shortstop on Friday night against the Twin. Lowrie was injured Monday night in the fourth inning against Tampa Bay when a ground ball took a bad hop and hit him in the tip of his finger. “It’s pretty swollen,” Lowrie said before the A’s 3-0 victory. “It’s pretty bruised. The way it hit me, I think I‘m lucky it wasn’t broken. It’s just a matter of getting that inflammation out of there to where it’s comfortable. Literally if it’s any other finger it’s not an issue, but because that’s the finger that leaves the ball last, it’s hard to control the ball throwing when you don’t have a good feel with that finger.”

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) ran the bases Thursday for the second time and will likely begin a rehab assignment Saturday or Sunday, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 3-0 victory against Minnesota. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He’s hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 21 games for the A‘s.