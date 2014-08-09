Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard went 1-for-3 with a two-run double Thursday night in the A’s 6-5 victory against Minnesota. Sogard also scored a run and walked. He’s batting .333 with 11 runs scored in his past 14 games since the All-Star break.

CF Coco Crisp went 1-for-3 with a three-run triple Friday night in Oakland’s 6-5 win against the Twins. He also walked and scored a run. He tied his season high with three RBIs.

LHP Scott Kazmir (13-4) gave up five runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one in a 6-5 victory Thursday night against Minnesota. Kazmir blanked the Twins for the first six innings on one hit. But in the top of the seventh inning, Minnesota struck for five runs, knocking him out of the game. “They put some good swings on the ball, but at the same time instead of making those quality pitches when I‘m ahead in the count, I was just leaving it up,” Kazmir said. “It’s frustrating, but, you know, we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) started Friday night in Oakland’s 6-5 victory against Minnesota after being out of the lineup for three games. Lowrie was injured Monday night against Tampa Bay while fielding a ground ball. He pinch hit Thursday night, lining out to right. Lowrie said his finger is “feeling better” but is not 100 percent healthy. “You get hit with a ball in the finger it’s not going to feel good for a while,” Lowrie said before the game. “You’re just looking for that window where you can go out there and compete and help the team win and still know that it’s going to continue to get better from there.” The injury did not prevent Lowrie from hitting, but it affected his throwing. Lowrie hit fifth in the order Friday and went 1-for-4 with a triple. He was batting .333 in his previous 25 games before Friday.

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento. He has been on the disabled list since June 23. Blanks is batting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 21 games with the A‘s, who acquired him on May 14 from San Diego.