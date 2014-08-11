Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Brandon Moss went 0-for-2 Sunday in the A’s 6-1 loss to Minnesota and remained mired in a batting slump. He has four hits in his past 44 at-bats (.090) over 12 games. Moss is tied with 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead in homers with 23 and has 72 RBIs, second on the team to Donaldson’s 80.

RHP Jason Hammel allowed just one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings Sunday, getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 6-1 loss to Minnesota. He struck out five and walked two, pitching his best game since being traded July 5 from the Chicago Cubs to the A‘s. Hammel went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA over his first four starts with the A‘s. He’s gone 1-0 with an 0.75 ERA in his past two starts.

SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) was out of the lineup Sunday after playing back-to-back games. “At this point in time when you play it really doesn’t get any better,” manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 6-1 loss against Minnesota. “He’s good enough to play, but it has been bothering him some, so if we give him a day off hopefully we gain a little ground with it come tomorrow.” Lowrie had missed three straight starts after being injured Monday night against Tampa Bay. The injury affects his throwing, but it has not hindered his hitting.

RHP Luke Gregerson (2-2) gave up three runs on three hits in the eighth inning and took the loss Sunday in a 6-1 defeat against Minnesota. Gregerson hadn’t allowed a run since June 25 against the Mets, a span of 15 appearances.