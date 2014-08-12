Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray allowed just one hit after the second inning, a two-out RBI single by SS Alcides Escobar on an 0-2 pitch in the seventh inning. “The right pitch, the wrong location,” Gray said of his curveball that he wanted in the dirt but left up. After going 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA in July to be selected the AL Pitcher of the Month, Gray is winless in three August starts, two of them against the Royals.

LHP Jon Lester, who starts Tuesday at Kansas City, is 8-3 with a 165 ERA in 12 career starts against Royals. He is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in two starts this season against Kansas City. This will be his third A’s start since being acquired in a July 31 trade with the Red Sox.

LF Brandon Moss drove in both A’s runs with a two-out, two-strike, third-inning single. Moss was in a 4-for-45 slump in 12 games before the hit.

RF Josh Reddick batted second for the first time this season. He was hitting .328 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight multi-hit games in 19 games since coming off the disabled list July 22. However, Reddick went 0-for-4 and committed a throwing error in the first inning. “It’s not a good feeling,” Reddick said of his error. “It’s pretty embarrassing especially since it cost us a run. And we end up losing by one run, so it doesn’t make you feel any better. Defensive mistakes are pretty big right now. For me, it something that’s never happened. It just takes that much more of a toll on you.”