Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of home runs and a double, driving in four runs. He is hitting .406 in the hitting streak. It was his third multi-homer game this season. The first two were April 24 at Houston and May 30 against the Angels.

LHP Scott Kazmir, who starts Wednesday, has the highest run support in the majors, 6.27 runs per start. Kazmir is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA in his past eight starts after going 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in his first 15 starts.

LHP Jon Lester is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts since the A’s acquired him in a July 31 trade with the Red Sox. He is 9-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 13 career starts against the Royals.

LF Brandon Moss matched his career high with four hits. It was his fourth career four-hit game. He has four RBIs in the first two games of this series at Kansas City after driving in just one run in his previous 14 games.

SS Jed Lowrie has a fractured right index finger, a MRI revealed Tuesday. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.