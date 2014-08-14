Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry, who went on the disabled July 28 with a broken right hand, took swings off the tee and soft toss before the game Wednesday. Gentry could not grip a bat last week, but was swinging comfortably.

3B Josh Donaldson doubled in the first and was the only A’s to get beyond first base off Royals LHP Jason Vargas. “If it’s the first pitch or sixth pitch, you’ve got to be ready for contact for a pitch to show up in your area,” Donaldson said. “He did a good job of keeping us off balance all night.”

LHP Scott Kazmir limited the Royals to three runs on seven hits over seven innings, but took the loss. One of the hits was a two-run homer to Omar Infante. “I was able to add and subtract my fastball,” Kazmir said. “The important thing was I was able to get my changeup back. That’s positive going forward. The last couple of games I was a little inconsistent and got hurt on a couple of changeups I left up that weren’t quality pitches. But today it was good.”

SS Jed Lowrie returned to the A’s lineup, although a MRI revealed a hairline fracture of his right index finger Tuesday. Lowrie singled in his first at-bat.

RHP Jeff Samardzija, who starts the series finale Thursday, has one career appearance against the Royals -- a loss in relief on June 25, 2011, giving up a run on a hit and two walks in a third of an inning. The A’s are 6-1 in his seven starts since he was acquired in a July 5 trade with the Cubs.

1B Kyle Blanks, who missed 43 games with a left calf tear, is 3-for-5 with three walks and a home run in two rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento and has been playing every other day. Manager Bob Melvin wants Blanks to be able to play nine innings, which has not yet done, before he rejoins Oakland.