Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris, who is hitless in his past 15 at-bats, was not in the lineup Thursday, but struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Norris went 0-for-14 with six strikeouts and grounded into two double plays in the series against the Royals.

INF Andy Parrino was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, where he was hitting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 52 RBIs. Parrino went 3-for-12 in five games with Oakland earlier this season. He has a .189 batting average in 98 games in the majors with the A’s and Padres. Parrino, a switch hitter, can also play the outfield if necessary and was used there in spring training. He will join the club Friday in Atlanta.

RHP Jason Hammel, who starts the series opener Friday at Atlanta, is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his past two starts. In his first four Oakland starts, he was 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA. He was acquired in a July 5 trade from the Cubs.

RF Josh Reddick batted in the sixth slot Thursday, his fourth different slot in the batting order in the series at Kansas City. He has hit in every slot in the batting order except leadoff, third and cleanup. “It’s great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of being able to write Reddick’s name in various spots. “It’s based upon a particularly lineup. You can hit him anywhere. He’s the one guy I don’t mind moving up and down the lineup and he’s OK with that. Some guys aren’t as comfortable moving up and down.” Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and triple in the 7-3 loss.