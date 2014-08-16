Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray will try to snap a three-game losing streak when he faces the Braves on Saturday night in Atlanta. He lost at Kansas City on Monday despite yielding only two earned runs over seven innings. Gray’s losing streak follows a six-game winning streak and he is 12-6 with a 2.86 ERA.

SS Andy Parrino, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, was 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday against the Braves in the first game since SS Jed Lowrie had to go on the disabled list. Parrino has now played in six games with the A’s this year and is batting .200 with two double and an RBI.

1B Nate Freiman hit his second homer Friday, connecting with a runner on in the fourth inning. He is batting .205 in 18 games with Oakland, with four doubles also among his nine hits. Freiman has driven in nine runs.

RHP Jason Hammel, who was 0-4 with 9.53 ERA in his first four games with the A‘s, went 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his next two starts. But he struggled again Friday against the Braves and was pulled after an opening walk in the fourth inning Friday. Three of the six hits he allowed were homers and accounted for the five runs. Hammel, 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA for the A‘s, has given up nine homers in 32 innings with Oakland.