Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Eric Sogard got the start at shortstop on Saturday and had a double as well as a web gem on a ball hit into the hole. He will share the position with INF Andy Parrino while SS Jed Lowrie is on the disabled list, Parrino, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, started Friday and was 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

RHP Sonny Gray lost his fourth straight start after a six-game winning streak, falling to 12-7. The right-hander gave up eight hits and four runs while striking out five and walking one in 5 1/3 innings against the Braves on Saturday. He has a 2.99 ERA.

1B Stephen Vogt hit is his eighth homer of the season on Saturday, a two-run shot to center field against the Braves. He has broken out after a 0-for-21 slump, batting .367 (11-for-30) with seven runs scored, three home run and eight RBIs in his past eight games.

LHP Jon Lester, who hasn’t loss since June 7 while with Boston, takes the mound for Oakland in the series finale against the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday night. He is 3-0 with a 2.49 ERA in three starts since joining the A’s and 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA in his past 11 starts overall. The streak is the longest active one in the American League and one off Lester’s career high. Lester, who is 13-7 with a 2.51 ERA overall, has a 2-1 record and 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Braves, beating them earlier this season for the Red Sox.