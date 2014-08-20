Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) played his second rehab game Tuesday night for Triple-A Sacramento, starting in right field and going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. In his first rehab game Monday night, Gentry went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter. “He felt good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of reports after Gentry’s first rehab game. “No issues as far as the hand goes.” Melvin said he wasn’t sure whether Gentry would be activated for the Athletics’ three-game series against the Angels that begins Friday. “We want to make sure he’s comfortable when he plays several games in a row,” Melvin said. “Certainly would like to see him have some confidence. I‘m not sure what the timetable is as far as him coming back yet.”

C Derek Norris went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice Tuesday night in Oakland’s 6-2 against the Mets, even though he was playing with a sore back. According to manager Bob Melvin, the back didn’t affect Norris while catching, but it limited his running to three-quarters speed. The right-handed hitter will get a planned day off Wednesday against New York, which will have RHP Zack Wheeler on the mound, then the A’s have an off day Thursday. Melvin said he hopes Norris is back to full speed by Friday when the A’s open a three-game series against the Angels.

CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-5 with a bases-loaded triple Tuesday night in Oakland’s 6-2 victory against the Mets. Crisp went 2-for-23 on the Athletics’ seven-game road trip that ended Sunday at Atlanta. Before facing the Mets, he went 6-for-46 (.130) in his previous 13 games. Tuesday was his first multi-hit game since July 8 against the Giants.

LHP Scott Kazmir gave up one run on four hits over six innings in Oakland’s 6-2 victory Tuesday night against the Mets, earning his career-high 14th win of the season. He went 13-9 for Tampa Bay in 2007. Kazmir said getting his 14th win was special, “but where we’re at right now, that’s the last thing I‘m thinking about. We’ve got to take care of business. All I can think about is tomorrow.” Kazmir (14-5) struck out six, walked one and avenged a 10-1 loss to the Mets on June 24 at Citi Field when he gave up eight hits and a season-high seven runs in just three innings. Kazmir threw 25 pitches in the first inning Tuesday and 105 over six innings.

RHP Jason Hammel’s turn in the rotation Friday will be skipped. Hammel is 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts for the A’s since being acquired July 5 from the Chicago Cubs. He will return to the rotation next week during Oakland’s three-game series against Houston, which begins Monday. RHP Sonny Gray will pitch Friday night when the A’s open a three-game series against the Angels. LHP Jon Lester will pitch Saturday and LHP Scott Kazmir on Sunday.

RF Josh Reddick hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot in the eighth inning of Oakland’s 6-2 victory against the New York Mets. Reddick went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored twice. In 26 games since coming off the disabled list July 22, Reddick is batting .304 with five home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs and 17 runs. He has 10 multi-hit games during that stretch.