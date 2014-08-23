Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) was reinstated Friday from the 15-day disabled list and went 1-for-3 in Oakland’s 5-3 victory against the Angels. Gentry, who started in left field, also walked. Gentry was placed on the DL on July 28 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. In two games with the River Cats, Gentry went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts and an RBI. Gentry entered Friday’s game against the Angels batting .264 with 18 stolen bases in 19 attempts in 80 games for the A‘s. He had gone 4-for-29 over his final 12 games before landing on the disabled list.

RHP Sonny Gray allowed three runs on six hits over 8 1/3 innings Friday night in a 5-3 victory against the Angels. Gray (13-7) ended his career-high four-game losing streak and earned his first victory since July 26 at Texas. He struck out five and walked two and left the game to a loud standing ovation from a crowd of 33,801. “Everything felt good -- fastball, curveball, changeup,” Gray said. “For the most part, I was putting it where I wanted to.” Gray gave up solo home runs to CF Mike Trout in the first inning and LF Josh Hamilton in the fourth. “He was great,” A’s right fielder Sam Fuld said of Gray. “Great tempo, just pumping the strike zone. That’s a great lineup he faced tonight. They’re swinging the bats particularly well of late. Really impressive. Just seemed to be in control. It’s arguable if even the home runs were bad pitches. They were just against two really good hitters. Certainly the one to Trout seemed down enough that it should have stayed in the ballpark, but he’s Mike Trout. So that’s going to happen. But otherwise he just seemed to be dominant throughout the night.”

RHP Dan Otero was optioned Friday to Triple-A Sacramento, opening a spot on the A’s 25-man roster for OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand), who was reinstated. Otero is 7-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 56 appearances and 71.0 innings. He’ll be recalled from Sacramento after he stays the required minimum of 10 days in the minor leagues, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.’

CF Coco Crisp hit his 15th career leadoff home run Friday night in Oakland’s 5-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. He has hit 13 of those leadoff homers with Oakland. He moved into a tie for third on the A’s all-time list. Former A’s great Rickey Henderson hit a franchise-record 43 leadoff homers. Crisp went 2-for-4 with a double to go with his home run. He scored twice.

LHP Sean Doolittle gave up two hits and walked a batter in the ninth inning but survived to record his 19th save in Oakland’s 5-3 win against the Angels. With the bases loaded, Doolittle struck out PH Chris Iannetta, ending the game. “They battled,” Doolittle said of the Angels. “That right there is an example of why they’ve been so successful lately, winning a lot of close games, coming from behind in a lot of games to get the win.”

1B Kyle Blanks, who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23 with a torn left calf, has suffered “some setbacks” during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Friday before his team’s 5-3 victory against the Angels. According to Melvin, Blanks developed soreness in both feet and ankles and is still battling the calf injury. “He’s going to get an MRI today,” Melvin said. “During his rehab, for whatever reason, he got sore really from the ankles down.” Blanks began a rehab assignment with Sacramento on Aug. 9.