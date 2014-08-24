Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday night in Oakland’s 2-1 victory against the Angels, extending his hitting streak against them to 13 games, including all nine games this season. He has gone 13-for-34 (.382) against the Angels this season, his first with the A‘s. Gentry started for the second straight game since being activated Friday from the 15-day disabled list (broken right hand).

CF Coco Crisp went 1-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Saturday night, leading the A’s to a 2-1 victory against the Angels. With the score tied 1-1, Crisp hit a leadoff single in the eighth off Angels RHP Joe Smith and scored from third with two outs on a Smith wild pitch. In his past five games, Crisp has hit .333 (7-for-21) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs.

LHP Jon Lester allowed one run on five hits over seven innings Saturday but got a no-decision in the A’s 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. Lester struck out seven and walked one as the A’s pulled into a tie with the Angels for first place in the American League West. Lester struck out Angels CF Mike Trout three times. “When you have a big game, he’s the guy you want on the mound for you,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Entering the game, Lester had gone 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA in four starts since being traded to the A’s with OF Jonny Gomes by Boston in a blockbuster deal for OF Yoenis Cespedes.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched through pain to earn his 20th save in Oakland’s 2-1 victory against the Angels. On his second to last pitch, Doolittle felt pain in his back on the right side, but he retired SS Erick Aybar on a comebacker, stranding a runner. “It wasn’t like a pop or anything like that,” Doolittle said. “It was like a grab. I felt it on the second to last pitch, took a couple deep breaths and it went away. I felt it on the next pitch. Initially it was real tight and it grabbed. By the time we got through the high five line and got back up here, I was able to do all the stuff that the trainers put me through, all the tests. They didn’t feel a need to do anything more than ice it.” Doolittle said he won’t really know the severity of the injury or whether it will keep him from pitching until Sunday.

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) has developed tendinitis in his Achilles tendon during a rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento and is “going to be shut down for a while,” manager Bob Melvin said Saturday before his team’s 2-1 win against the Angels. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23 and began a rehab assignment with the River Cats on Aug. 9.