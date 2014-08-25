Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson felt pain in his left knee during his final at-bat Saturday night, and he did not play Sunday against the Angels. Donaldson underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. He is day-to-day. “It’ll just (depend on) how he feels,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I wasn’t gonna use him today at all, so we’ll see how he does in pregame tomorrow.”

RHP Dan Otero was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before Sunday’s 9-4 loss against the Angels. He was optioned to the minors Thursday. Otero was 7-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 56 relief appearances for the A’s when he was sent to Sacramento in a move that opened a roster spot for OF Craig Gentry, who came off the disabled list.

C Bryan Anderson was traded to the Oakland Athletics for international money. Anderson was batting .315 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs in 73 games combined in Double-A and Triple-A.

LHP Scott Kazmir gave up seven runs and 10 hits over three innings Sunday in one of his worst starts of the season as the A’s fell 9-4 to the Angels. The seven runs and 10 hits tied his season highs. Kazmir (14-6) walked two, struck out one and gave up a two-run homer to LF Josh Hamilton. He lost for the third time in his past five starts. His ERA went from 2.73 to 3.08. “Just location,” Kazmir said of his problem. “I maybe hit one spot the whole game. There were times I felt I could take control of the game, get two strikes on a guy and then throw one right down the middle. I felt like I wasn’t aggressive enough.”

C Geovany Soto was acquired Sunday by the A’s from the Rangers in a cash deal. Soto has played only 10 games this season, batting .237 with one home run and three RBIs. He opened the season on the 60-day disabled list (torn lateral meniscus cartilage in right knee) and spent another stint on the DL with a groin injury. He is a .248 career hitter with 92 home runs and 314 RBIs in 666 games. Soto will report to the A’s on Monday when they open a three-game series at Houston.

C Bryan Anderson was acquired Sunday by the A’s from the Reds in exchange for international-signing-bonus space. Anderson opened the season at Double-A Pensacola and hit .343 with five home run and 19 RBIs in 21 games before being promoted to Triple-A Louisville on May 5. He hit .302 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 52 games with Louisville. Anderson, a left-handed hitter, has played 35 games in the major leagues with the Cardinals and White Sox, batting .210.

C John Jaso will be placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Monday. Jaso has battled concussion symptoms since he took a hard foul ball off his catcher’s mask Aug. 8 against Minnesota, and the problems intensified over the past week. Last season, he didn’t play after July 24 because of a concussion.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s game. Doolittle was injured on his second-to-last pitch in the ninth inning Saturday night when he recorded his 20th save of the season. He underwent an MRI exam Sunday morning that revealed he injured a small muscle between his ribs on his right side.

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Sunday, opening a spot on the Athletics’ 40-man roster for C Geovany Soto, who was acquired in a trade with Texas. Blanks went on the DL retroactive to June 23 with a calf injury but developed Achilles tendinitis. He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento since Aug. 9 before being shut down earlier this week. Blanks’ left foot was in a walking boot Sunday, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.