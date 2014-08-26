Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a stolen base. He is batting .392 (20-for-51) with 14 extra-base hits (five home runs, nine doubles) and 18 RBIs in 14 games against the Astros this season. Donaldson leads all active players with a career OPS of 1.185 against the Astros.

RHP Jeff Samardzija earned his fourth win with the Athletics, matching his season high of 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over eight innings. He has four quality starts in his last five outings and has walked two or fewer batters in each of his 10 starts with Oakland. The Athletics improved to 7-3 in Samardzija starts.

C John Jaso was placed on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday with a concussion. Jaso was batting .264 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 99 games with the Athletic. He made 79 starts for Oakland, all against right-handed pitching, and was 6-for-16 with three RBIs and three walks as a pinch hitter. This marks the second time he has landed on the DL with a concussion. Jaso missed the final two months of last season after landing on the DL July 25, 2013.

RF Josh Reddick smacked a two-run home run in the fourth inning and also walked twice. He is batting .304 (31-for-102) with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 29 games since being reinstated from the disabled list on July 22. In 14 games against the Astros this season, Reddick is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three home runs.