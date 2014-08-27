Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-3 with a walk and continued his stellar season against the Astros. He’s batting .389 (21-for-54) with 13 runs, nine doubles, five home runs, 18 RBIs and 15 walks in 15 games against Houston.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-4, 2.91 ERA) will be recalled and start for the A’s Wednesday against the Astros. When the Athletics acquired RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs on July 5, then followed those trades by getting LHP Jon Lester from the Red Sox on July 31, it dramatically altered their rotation. The composition of that rotation remains unchanged, with Pomeranz back to provide relief for a group that has assumed a heavy workload with the stretch run approaching. “We’ll take it day to day on this one,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll see how he pitches (Wednesday) and then we’ll make our decision accordingly.”

RHP Jason Hammel delivered his best start with the Athletics, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings. He has allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts, posting a 2.86 ERA over that span. His innings pitched and strikeouts marked a personal best since his trade from the Chicago Cubs.

SS Jed Lowrie played catch Tuesday, taking another step toward his anticipated reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list. Lowrie landed on the disabled list on Aug. 15 with a fractured right index finger, leaving the Athletics without a fixture who started 103 games at short. Lowrie is batting .238/.317/.354 with five home runs and 42 RBIs. The Athletics haven’t determined whether he will make a rehab assignment.

RHP Luke Gregerson recorded his American League-leading seventh blown save by allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one hit batsman in the eighth inning. Gregerson had recorded three consecutive scoreless outings prior to Tuesday night and had not allowed a run against the Astros in six games this season, recording a win and a save.