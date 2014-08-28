Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings. Pomeranz made his first start since June 16, having spent the past two-plus months on the disabled list and in the minors. It marked his fifth start this season of at least five innings with zero earned runs allowed.

1B Nate Freiman was optioned to Class A Beloit to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Drew Pomeranz. Freiman will be recalled when major league rosters expand on Sept. 1. He is batting .241 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 22 games over two stints with Oakland.

INF Nick Punto continues to progress with his running program but isn’t ready for a rehab assignment or reinstatement. Punto was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain on Aug. 3.

PH/LF Jonny Gomes delivered the first run of the game with his sacrifice fly in the sixth inning off Astros LHP Kevin Chapman. Gomes recorded his seventh pinch RBI of the season. He entered play Wednesday leading the American League in that category.