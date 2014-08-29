Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry has been successful on 20 of 21 stolen base attempts. His 95.2 percent success rate is the best in the majors this season, and it is tied for the best single-season mark in Athletics history (Stan Javier, 1988).

LHP Drew Pomeranz was optioned to Class A Beloit on Thursday, one day after holding the Astros to one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings. Pomeranz, 5-4 with a 2.66 ERA in 18 games for the A‘s, was sent down so the club could add an arm to the bullpen for the series against the Angels, calling up RHP Evan Scribner from Triple-A Sacramento. Pomeranz is expected to rejoin the big league team when rosters can be expanded Monday.

RHP Even Scribner was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday for his fourth stint with the A’s this season. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six games with Oakland. He was 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 40 appearances for Sacramento.

RHP Sonny Gray gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in seven innings against the Angels on Thursday, getting a no-decision. Gray allowed three runs in the second inning but nothing else over his final five innings. “I thought he recovered really well,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He was having some issues with command early and then recovered beautifully and gave us seven innings. That’s a sign of a true competitor. Maybe early on you don’t have your best stuff, but you’re able to recover and give us seven.”

LHP Scott Kazmir will pitch Sunday instead of Saturday against the Angels, with up RHP Jeff Samardzija moving up to start Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin said it was done to give Kazmir an extra day of rest. The Angels lit up Kazmir for seven runs on 10 hits in three-plus innings last Sunday. In five August starts, Kazmir is 2-3 with a 6.28 ERA.

INF Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) is taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but is not yet running at full speed. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3.

LHP Jon Lester will start Friday against the Angels. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA in five starts since he was acquired from the Red Sox on July 31. He is 4-2 with a 4.04 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

SS Jed Lowrie (fractured right index finger) took live batting practice Thursday for the first time since going on the disabled list Aug. 14. If he comes out of it OK, he could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.