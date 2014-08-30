Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson has helped turn 40 double plays, most by a third baseman in the majors. It’s also the second most in Oakland history, trailing Eric Chavez’s 43 in 2006.

CF Coco Crisp had to leave Friday’s game with a neck strain after slamming into the wall trying to make a catch on Angels C Chris Iannetta’s two-run homer. Crisp will be reevaluated Saturday.

LHP Jon Lester gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk in six innings Friday against the Angels, getting the loss in a 4-0 setback. He gave up a two-run homer to C Chris Iannetta in the fifth inning, and an unearned run in the sixth, the result of two errors on the defense.

INF Jed Lowrie, on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a fractured right index finger, will begin a two-game rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento. If there are no setbacks, he’ll join the big league club Monday in time for the game against the Mariners.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Saturday against the Angels. Samardzija is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts since joining the A’s in a trade from the Cubs. In his only career start against the Angels, he gave up nine runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 13-2 loss while he was with the Cubs on July 10 of last season.