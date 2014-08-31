Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Coco Crisp was feeling “stiff” Saturday, one day after his run-in with the center-field wall at Angel Stadium. Crisp, who nearly made a spectacular catch to rob the Angels’ Chris Iannetta of a home run, had to leave the game and was later diagnosed with a strained neck. He was not in the starting lineup Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

LHP Scott Kazmir will start Sunday against the Angels. Kazmir is 5-4 with a 4.57 ERA over his last 11 starts after going 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in his first 15 starts. He is 2-4 with a 6.19 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

RHP Jeff Samardzija gave up just two runs (one earned) and four hits in eight innings, striking out nine and walking none Saturday against the Angels, but was tagged with the loss in a 2-0 setback. “(Samardzija) couldn’t pitch any better than he did today,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s throwing 100 mph in the eighth, had a great split, as good a slider as we’ve seen from him all year.”

C John Jaso (concussion) is hoping to resume baseball activities next week. He was placed on the 7-day concussion DL Aug. 24.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained ribcage muscle) is feeling better after having a cortisone shot. He’s eligible to return from the disabled list Sept. 8.

RHP Luke Gregerson has made 60 appearances this season, one of two major leaguers with at least 60 appearances in each of the last six seasons. Arizona’s Brad Ziegler is the other. Gregerson’s 423 appearances since 2009 are the most in the majors.