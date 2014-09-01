FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#Intel
September 1, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 Sunday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .500 (12-for-24) during the streak.

RHP Deck McGuire was outrighted off the Athletics’ 40-man roster to clear a spot for newly acquired 1B/DH Adam Dunn. McGuire remains with Triple-A Sacramento, where he is 2-4 with an 8.05 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season. He began the season in the Blue Jays’ organization, where he went 6-9 with a 4.21 ERA in 20 starts between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

1B/DH Adam Dunn was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday morning in exchange for a relief pitching prospect. The White Sox also picked up a portion of the remaining $2.5 million on the final year of his contract, worth a reported $15 million this season. Dunn, 34, is hitting .220 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs in 106 games with Chicago this season. He said Sunday afternoon that he thinks he’ll retire following this season. “This is probably going to be it,” Dunn said. “This is probably going to be it. I think that also weighed a lot, too. This is an opportunity. I’ve been playing a long time and haven’t got this opportunity, so I‘m going to try to make the most of it.”

LHP Scott Kazmir gave up six runs on two hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the Angels. In his last two starts -- both against the Angels -- Kazmir has allowed 13 runs on 12 hits and six walks in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Jason Hammel will start Monday against the Mariners. Hammel is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA over his past four starts after going 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts with the A‘s. He is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Mariners.

SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went a combined 2-for-9 in rehab games for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. He is expected to come off the disabled list and rejoin the Oakland starting lineup Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
