Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Billy Burns was recalled Monday from Triple-A Sacramento. The speedster’s primary role with the A’s likely will be as a pinch runner. This marks Burns’ second stint with the A’s this season. From July 28-30, he went 0-for-5 with the A‘s. Burns, a switch hitter, began the season at Double-A Midland, where he hit .250 with 51 stolen bases in 91 games. He hit .193 and stole three bases in 28 games for Sacramento.

CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) missed his fourth consecutive game Monday but took some right-handed swings in batting practice. He is scheduled to get some trigger-point injections in his neck Tuesday, a procedure that worked well for him in the past.

1B Adam Dunn homered in his first at-bat for the A‘s, hitting a two-run shot in the first inning of Oakland’s 6-1 victory against Seattle. Dunn, who was traded Sunday by the Chicago White Sox to Oakland, went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. He hit his 461st career home run, tying Boston’s David Ortiz for 35th all time in the major leagues. Dunn, who went 2-for-3, became the 12th player in Oakland history to homer in his first at-bat for the team.

RHP Jason Hammel (2-5) allowed one run on three hits over a season-high eight innings Monday in a 6-1 victory over Seattle. It was Hammel’s fourth strong outing in his past five starts after going 0-4 in his first four starts with Oakland. He struck out five and walked one. Hammel blanked the Mariners until SS Brad Miller led off the sixth with a home run to right-center field. “When your slider disappears for a month, you kind of feel naked out there,” Hammel said. “That’s my go-to (pitch) when I‘m in trouble. It finally showed up, and I was throwing with some confidence today. It’s been pretty good for the last few times out.” Hammel, who was traded by the Cubs to the A’s on July 5, earned his 10th win of the season, matching his career high. He is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA over his past five starts.

SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture in right index finger) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and went 2-for-4 in Oakland’s 6-1 victory against Seattle. “Not bad,” Lowrie said of his index finger. “It’s to the point now where it’s manageable. The swelling is gone, so I can make all the throws I need to make. Hopefully as September and, hopefully, October go on, it slowly gets better.”

LHP Joe Savery was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the Athletics’ 40-man roster for C Bryan Anderson. Savery pitched four scoreless innings in three appearances for Oakland earlier this season. He went 7-1 with two saves and a 2.84 ERA in 43 appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.

C Bryan Anderson’s contract was selected Monday from Triple-A Sacramento, giving the A’s a third healthy catcher on their roster. The A’s acquired Anderson on Aug. 24 from Cincinnati in a minor league trade. He hit a combined .324 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 78 games with Double-A Pensacola, Triple-A Louisville and Sacramento. Anderson has appeared in 35 major league games for St. Louis and the Chicago White Sox, hitting a combined .210 with no home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez was recalled Monday from Triple-A Sacramento, joining the A’s for the second time this season. He went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six relief appearances for the A’s from May 9-31. Rodriguez opened the season on the disabled list as he continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He was reinstated April 29 and optioned to Sacramento. In 38 relief appearances for the River Cats, Rodriguez with 3-0 with a 1.97 ERA. He struck out 53 in 45 2/3 innings. “Fernando’s been a guy we’ve leaned on in any number of roles earlier in the year,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 6-1 victory against Seattle. “Passed the whole Tommy John thing now where you can use him multiple days in a row, so it’s nice to have him here now.”