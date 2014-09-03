Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Craig Gentry went 3-for-4 with a two-run double and snapped his 0-for-16 hitless streak, the longest skid of his career. Gentry tied his season high for hits and had his first multi-hit game since July 20 against Baltimore.

LHP Drew Pomeranz was recalled Tuesday from Class A Beloit and came out of the bullpen to pitch three scoreless innings in a 6-5 loss to Seattle. Pomeranz allowed just one hit, struck out three and walked none. This marks Pomeranz’s third stint with the A‘s. In 18 games, including nine starts, he is 5-4 with a 2.66 ERA. Before the game, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Pomeranz will give him a valuable weapon in the bullpen. “A lefty that maybe allows you to turn the lineup around,” Melvin said. “He’s gotten right-handers out, too, and he gives you some length. So it’s not a guy you that you just feel like you have to throw in there for an inning and you have to get him out of there. He could be a key piece for us here.” Pomeranz was on the A’s Opening Day roster and went 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in nine relief appearances before joining the starting rotation May 7. Pomeranz went 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in eight starts before punching a chair in frustration after a rough outing, breaking his left hand and landing on the 15-day disabled list June 17. Pomeranz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 27 to make a spot start against Houston and was optioned to Beloit the next day.

RHP Sonny Gray (13-8) gave up six runs on seven hits and lasted only five innings Tuesday night in a 6-5 loss to Seattle. He struck out two, walked two and gave up a two-run homer in the fifth inning to 3B Kyle Seager. Gray entered the game with a 4-0 record and 1.10 ERA in five career starts against Seattle but suffered his first loss against the Mariners. After going 5-0 in June, Gray has gone 1-5 in his past seven starts. “I felt OK,” Gray said. “I’ve definitely felt better, but I’ve felt worse as well. Just OK.”

1B Nate Freiman was recalled Tuesday from Class A Beloit and started against Seattle, going 0-for-2 with a walk in Oakland’s 6-5 loss. Freiman is now the A’s top option at first base against left-handers. 1B/OF Brandon Moss, a left-handed hitter, had been starting against right-handers and often against lefties earlier in the year, but he has been mired in a slump. “Probably against left-handed pitching (he’s been) as good as anybody we’ve had here recently,” Melvin said of Freiman before the game. “He’s definitely a guy we were targeting to get back and play at first base against left-handed pitching.” Freiman had two stints with the A’s earlier in the season. In 22 games, he hit .241 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. In his second stint from Aug. 3-26, Freiman hit .286 with three home runs and six RBIs in eight games. He was sent to Beloit on Aug. 27 when LHP Drew Pomeranz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to make a spot start. Freiman went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Beloit.

CF Coco Crisp (neck strain), who missed his fourth straight game Tuesday against Seattle, received trigger-point injections to loosen muscles in his neck and relieve pain. He underwent that procedure earlier in the season with good results. “Had a good effect on him last time,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Hopefully that’s the case this time.” Crisp aggravated his nagging neck injury Friday when he crashed into the center-field wall while trying to make a catch against the Angels.

DH Adam Dunn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning Tuesday night in the A’s 6-5 loss to Seattle. One day after homering in his first at-bat as an Athletic, Dunn produced off the bench, drilling a pitch from reliever Yoervis Medina into right field. Dunn, a left-handed hitter, didn’t start against Mariners LHP James Paxton. Before the game, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he planned to DH him against right-handers and use him off the bench as a pinch hitter in key situations when the A’s face a left-handed starter. “He had 52 at-bats this year against lefties. So we brought him in for a specific role,” Melvin said. “He knew that. Talked about it with him yesterday. But it also allows you to use him in-game like we do and maybe in more of a leverage situation.”

C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) took batting practice on the field Tuesday for the first time since going on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 24. He ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage on Monday. Jaso said he expects to be activated “in the near future.”

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) played catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 24. Doolittle, who has 20 saves, is eligible to come off the disabled list on Sept. 8, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be ready to be activated by then.