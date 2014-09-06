Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-3 Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Houston and is hitless in his past 12 at-bats. He’s gone 1-for-16 over the first four games of the A’s six-game homestand after hitting safely in all seven games on the road.

INF/C Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) will miss the entire three-game series against Houston and possibly longer. Vogt was hurt Wednesday while sliding against Seattle. “It’s a sprain, so you won’t see him doing any baseball activity this series,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the Astros. Vogt has been battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot that has prevented him from catching. Now he’s dealing with injuries to both feet.

CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) returned to the lineup Friday night against Houston after missing five games and went 1-for-5 with his 17th stolen base of the season and two strikeouts in a 4-3 loss. Crisp, who has been dealing with a sore neck for much of the season, aggravated the injury Aug. 29 against the Angels when he slammed hard into the center-field fence while trying to make a catch. “He hasn’t been 100 percent since he’s had these issues,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s something we have to deal with and have to monitor, but he’s good enough to be in the lineup tonight.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-5) allowed four runs on six hits over seven innings Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Houston. Samardzija struck out nine and walked none, but he gave up a two-run homer to Astros DH Chris Carter in the sixth inning and a solo homer to 1B Jon Singleton in the third. Carter homered on a 97-mph fastball with a 3-2 count. “We’d thrown some fastballs by him earlier, and I thought it was a good choice. He just put good wood on it and hit it out,” he said. Samardzija has struck out a total of 28 batters in his past three games, fanning at least nine each time.

C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) ran the bases Friday for the first time since going on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug.24. If Jaso responds well to that physical test, then there’s a chance he could be activated from the DL this week and be available as a pinch hitter and designated hitter.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) played catch again before Friday night’s 4-3 loss to Houston and will pitch off flat ground Saturday. If all goes well Saturday, then the next step for Doolittle would be a bullpen session. A’s manager Bob Melvin said his closer would have to throw at least one bullpen session and “probably two” before being activated from the disabled list. He’s eligible to be activated Sept. 8.