Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson snapped his 0-for-15 skid with a leadoff single in the ninth inning Saturday in Oakland’s 4-3, comeback victory over Houston. Donaldson sparked a three-run rally and walk-off victory for the A‘s. Donaldson is 2-for-20 through the first five games of the A’s six-game home stand.

A’s C Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle), who is in a walking boot, missed his second straight game Saturday against Houston and has no target date for resuming baseball activities. “It’s still pretty swollen,” Vogt said before the A’s 4-3 win. Vogt was injured Wednesday against Seattle while sliding.

LHP Scott Kazmir gave up three runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings and got a no-decision Saturday in the A’s 4-3 victory against Houston. He struck out eight but walked a season high five, including one intentional pass. Kazmir allowed a combined 13 runs and 12 hits with six walks over just 4 1/3 innings in his previous two starts, both losses.

SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday in a 4-3 victory over Houston. Lowrie grounded a single to left off Astros RHP Chad Qualls, driving in RF Josh Reddick from second base, recording his first walk-off RBI as an Athletic. “He got ahead of me quick there, 0-and-2,” Lowrie said.

A’s C John Jaso (concussion symptoms), who ran the bases Friday, caught pitchers before Saturday’s 4-3 win against Houston and said he expects to be activated from the seven-day disabled list “very soon.” Jaso will travel with the team on its upcoming trip.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) threw 20 pitches off flat ground Saturday and will pitch his first bullpen session Monday since going on the disabled list Aug. 24. “Threw all my pitches,” Doolittle said. “Felt really good.” Doolittle will travel with the team on its upcoming trip and throw his bullpen session at Chicago before the A’s face the White Sox.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a two-run double during the A’s three-run, game-winning rally in the ninth inning Saturday over Houston. Reddick’s double off Astros closer Chad Qualls tied the game 3-3, and Reddick scored on SS Jed Lowrie’s single, giving the A’s a 4-3 win. “Hopefully it gives us a jumpstart,” Reddick said.