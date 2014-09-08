Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Andy Parrino started at second base for the third time this season Sunday, replacing Alberto Callaspo, who is 0-for-11 in his career against Astros RHP Dallas Keuchel. Parrino went 1-for-3 and scored a run in Oakland’s 4-3 loss. He’s batting .159 for the season in 19 games.

1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) missed his third straight game Sunday against Houston and remained in a walking boot. He won’t travel with the team to Chicago but could join them in Seattle on Friday, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 4-3 loss against Houston.

1B Nate Freiman hit his fifth home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot off LHP Dallas Keuchel in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss to Houston. Freiman is 7-for-15 (.467) with two home runs against Keuchel in his career.

RHP Jason Hammel allowed just two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday but got a no-decision in Oakland’s 4-3 loss to Houston. Hammel blanked the Astros until giving up two runs in the seventh. Astros DH Chris Carter launched a leadoff double high off the right-center-field wall, just missing his 37th home run of the season. C Jason Castro walked, and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Then 1B Jon Singleton grounded out to second, driving in Carter, and SS Gregorio Petit lined an RBI single to center. “I ran out of gas in the seventh for some reason,” Hammel said. “I left the ball up and Carter found a way to do it again when he hit that double. This one hurts. I just needed to get outs. I made a couple of mistakes and it ended up hurting us.”

C Geovany Soto isn’t officially RHP Jason Hammel’s personal catcher, but he caught Hammel’s third straight start Sunday against Houston. The A’s acquired Soto in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 24. He made his first start for the A’s on Aug. 26 against Houston with Hammel on the mound, and they established instant chemistry. Hammel allowed one run on three hits over seven innings in that game against the Astros. In his next start, with Soto behind the plate, Hammel allowed one run on three hits over eight innings against Seattle. “Since Soto has been catching him, he’s pitched well, so we want to try to continue that,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s game. “Its’ not something we’re locked into.” No. 1 catcher Derek Norris served as the A’s designated hitter Sunday. Hammel gave up just two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday and got a no decision in a 4-3 loss to Houston.

SS Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Houston and continued hitting well against his former team. In his past 16 games against Houston, Lowrie is batting .369 with 10 runs and nine RBIs.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (tight back) was not available to pitch in the three-game series against Houston and might miss “a couple more” games, A’s manager Bob Melvin said after Oakland’s 4-3 loss Sunday against Houston. O‘Flaherty had been filling in for injured closer Sean Doolittle. But in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday and the A’s leading 3-2, right-hander Ryan Cook entered the game. Cook walked three of the four batters he faced and took the loss as the Astros rallied to scored twice.

C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) could be activated from the seven-day disabled list as soon as Monday when the A’s open a seven-game road trip in Chicago against the White Sox, manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s 4-3 loss against Houston. When he is activated, the left-handed hitting Jaso’s initial role will be as a pinch hitter. Adam Dunn, another left-handed hitter, is now entrenched as the A’s DH against right-handed pitchers. Jaso suffered a concussion Aug. 8 when he took a hard foul ball off his catcher’s mask. “We’ll take it slow with him,” Melvin said. “Just a hitting role for him to start.”

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) will travel with the team to Chicago and throw his first bullpen session Monday since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. The A’s closer threw 20 pitches off flat ground Saturday and played catch Sunday. “He feels good today,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 4-3 loss to Houston. According to Melvin, Doolittle needs to throw at least one bullpen session and probably two before being activated.