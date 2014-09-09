Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/DH Adam Dunn returned to the south side of Chicago for the first time since being traded to Oakland a week ago by the Chicago White Sox. Dunn, hitting fourth as the designated hitter, went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the A’s 5-4 loss in 12 innings to start a four-game series. After hitting .220 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs in 106 games for Chicago, Dunn is now hitting .286 with two homers and five RBIs in seven games for Oakland.

2B Nick Punto isn’t up to running full speed yet, but he’s on the road trip with the A’s and continues to do baseball-related activities in his rehab efforts for a strained right hamstring. “Once he’s cleared to run full out, then we’ll activate him,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Monday, prior to a 5-4 loss in 12 innings to start a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox. “But we’re not there (yet).”

LHP Jon Lester will be vying to get back into the win column Tuesday when he starts the second game of a four-game series for the Athletics at the Chicago White Sox. Lester has an 0-3 record with a 2.67 ERA and .226 opponents’ batting average in his past four starts. He’s received just four runs of support in those outings and the defenders have committed five errors.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty tested his back by throwing prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, reporting no pain from back tightness that kept him out of action for three games over the previous weekend. He then pitched the ninth inning in Oakland’s 5-4 loss in 12 innings and blew a save opportunity by allowing a two-out homer to catcher Tyler Flowers on a 2-2 count.

C John Jaso has a visit scheduled with concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. If that check-up goes well, Jaso will likely be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Manager Bob Melvin said Jaso will likely stick to designated hitter or pinch-hitting duties once he returns. Melvin didn’t rule out Jaso catching again this season, but didn’t sound optimistic about it. That decision will likely be determined based off the visit with Collins.

LHP Sean Doolittle threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday in Chicago. He reported no soreness from the right intercostal muscle strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and the hope is that he’ll be activated toward the end of the week. The next step in Doolittle’s recovery process will likely be another bullpen session Wednesday, in which he might face some hitters.