Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Craig Gentry collided with Chicago White Sox 2B Carlos Sanchez in the fifth inning of Oakland’s 11-2 win Tuesday night and he left the game. Gentry has a concussion and manager Bob Melvin said he expects him to be placed on baseball’s seven-day disabled list for concussion-related injuries.

3B Josh Donaldson had just three hits in his previous 29 at-bats (.103) before going 5-for-6 with four RBIs in the Athletics’ 11-2 win on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. He struck out four times Monday in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings, which was the second time he’d done that in the major leagues and second time this season. A day later he set a new career high with five hits in a game. “I think baseball’s a stupid game,” he said. “It’s just one of those things. Last night I didn’t even come close to touching anything, four punches, and then tonight I was able to get probably the most hits in my career in a game.”

1B Stephen Vogt isn’t back to running yet after spraining his ankle Sept. 3 in the seventh inning of a game a week ago. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Vogt played some light catch prior to a 11-2 A’s win Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox, but didn’t step into his throws because of the ankle. There is no timetable set for his return to the lineup.

INF Nick Punto still isn’t completely recovered from a right hamstring strain, but the Athletics have a need for infield depth. That’s the main reason he was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Punto, who first went on the DL Aug. 3 because of the issue, isn’t able to run 100 percent but could play an infield spot. Oakland manager Bob Melvin ran out of infielders on his bench Monday in a 12-inning game, which sped up Punto’s return.

LHP Jon Lester showed Tuesday night why the Athletics sent OF Yoenis Cespedes to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline in order to get him. Lester went eight strong innings and earned the win in a 11-2 victory at the Chicago White Sox. He struck out eight and picked up his first win since Aug. 12 at the Kansas City Royals, a span of five starts. “Since he’s been here, that’s the best life he’s had on his fastball to me,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It was consistently 93 mph, the cutter, at times, was 90. Maybe it’s just the angle (from the dugout). You’re so close here. But it really looked like he had great life, great carry on the ball and mixed in a nice curveball to keep them honest.”

INF Alberto Callaspo got the start at second base Tuesday in the Athletics’ 11-2 win at the Chicago White Sox, going 1-for-4 with a double. Despite recent struggles at the plate, Callaspo came into the game with pristine numbers against Chicago LHP John Danks. Callaspo went into the game 5-of-9 (.556) off Danks in his career with three RBIs.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-5, 3.70 ERA) will face the Chicago White Sox for the second time this season and seventh time in his career (three starts), but hasn’t faced them since he fronted the Chicago Cubs’ rotation. Samardzija, who is from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., took a no-decision in his lone start against the White Sox this season, which the Cubs lost 3-1 in 12 innings. The hard throwing right-hander will be looking to get back on track after going 1-4 with a 4.64 ERA in his past five starts, including a 4-3 loss against the Houston Astros in his most recent outing.

LHP Sean Doolittle is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Chicago and could return to the back end of the bullpen depending how it goes. Doolittle went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24 with a right intercostal strain.