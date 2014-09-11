Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Craig Gentry was still showing symptoms Wednesday of the concussion that knocked him out of a game Tuesday night in Chicago. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Gentry won’t perform any baseball-related activities until he’s asymptomatic. Gentry hasn’t undergone an MRI, but has been checked out by a physician.

LHP Scott Kazmir (14-7, 3.42 ERA) will look to turn things around when he takes the mound for the Athletics on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field to start the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. After starting the year 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA, Kazmir is just 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA in his past 13 outings, including 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and .341 opponents’ batting average in his past three. Kazmir is 3-5 with a 5.89 ERA in 11 career starts against the White Sox, but hasn’t faced them yet this season.

RHP Jeff Samardzija threw seven scoreless innings, but didn’t earn a win against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night because of a late rally against RHP Luke Gregerson in the eighth inning. Samardzija snapped a streak of three straight starts with at least nine strikeouts, but still fanned six, walked two and scattered six hits. Between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland, Samardzija has received two runs of support or less in 18 of his 30 starts.

C John Jaso visited with specialist Dr. Mickey Collins Wednesday in Pittsburgh to assess his recovery from a concussion that happened Aug. 8 off a hard foul tip that hit his catcher’s mask. The Athletics were hoping Jaso would be cleared to play, at least in a hitting capacity, but Collins recommended more time off. Jaso flew back to Chicago and will head back to Oakland while the team heads to Seattle on Friday for the next leg of its road trip. Jaso, who’s been steadily adding baseball-related activities to his pre-game work the past week, will not do anything baseball related for at least a few days. Manager Bob Melvin said it’s too soon to speculate about Jaso potentially missing the rest of the season, but he’s out indefinitely for now.

LHP Sean Doolittle, who’s on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained right intercostal muscle, threw a bullpen session Wednesday prior to the Athletics’ 2-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox. He threw off a mound and faced hitters. Manager Bob Melvin said if Doolittle feels good Thursday, there’s a good chance he will be activated Friday in Seattle for the opener of a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners.