Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Stephen Vogt will not play for the Athletics in the upcoming weekend series at the Seattle Mariners. Vogt, who’s been out since Sept. 3 with an ankle sprain, has been able to lightly play catch and take some swings in the batting cage, but manager Bob Melvin said he isn’t ready to run at -- or near -- full speed.

LHP Scott Kazmir was dominant Thursday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox, but he just wasn’t quite as good as ace LHP Chris Sale. Kazmir took a tough-luck loss in the White Sox’s 1-0 victory, but struck out seven and walked only one in throwing an eight-inning complete game. A home run off a curveball by SS Marcus Semien was the lone damage against Kazmir. “Great performance,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I mean one curveball decides the game. That’s unfortunate, but that’s how we’ve been playing.”

RHP Jason Hammel (2-5, 4.70 ERA) will start the opener of an important series for the Athletics on Friday at the Seattle Mariners. After getting off to a rough start with the A’s following a trade with the Chicago Cubs, he’s tightened things up considerably. Hammel has allowed two runs or fewer in his past six starts and is 201 with a 2.45 ERA and .207 opponents’ batting average during that span.

SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for-3 and got the only hits allowed in eight innings by Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. Lowrie extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. He’s hitting .394 during the streak.

LHP Sean Doolittle is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday at the Seattle Mariners and resume his closing duties for the Athletics. Doolittle, who had a strained right intercostal muscle, faced hitters in a bullpen session Wednesday and played catch Thursday, prior to a 1-0 loss to conclude a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox. “Based on the way he felt (Wednesday) and the way he’s felt in the days leading up (to Thursday), very confident (he’ll return Friday),” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.