Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three career starts at Seattle, and that might be enough to snap him out of a recent funk. Over his past seven starts, Gray has gone 1-4 with a 5.32 ERA. Among those outings was a five-inning, six-run performance against the Mariners on Sept. 2 -- Gray’s first career loss to Seattle. Gray is scheduled to start Saturday’s game in Seattle.

OF Billy Burns got his first major league hit with a pinch-hit single in the sixth. Burns came on to hit for P Jason Hammel, who was lifted after 78 pitches.

RHP Jason Hammel didn’t make it past the fifth inning, and not just because he surrendered two home runs Friday night. Hammel had been forced to bat in the fourth inning, when the A’s lost their designated hitter because DH Derek Norris had to play catcher. Hammel, who had five hits in 35 at-bats with the Cubs before being traded to Oakland, hit into a fielder’s choice his first time up, but the A’s pinch-hit for him in the sixth. Over five innings, he allowed three earned runs off four hits over five innings.

C Geovany Soto came out of Friday’s game in the third inning, forcing the A’s to use DH Derek Norris at catcher and use starting pitcher Jason Hammel as a batter in the fourth. Soto experienced back spasms and is likely to miss a couple more games, manager Bob Melvin said.

LHP Sean Doolittle was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. He had been out since Aug. 23 because of a strained right intercostals muscle.