Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard had two of Oakland’s first four hits in Saturday’s game, with infield singles in the third and fifth innings. He added an RBI single in the seventh, his third hit of the game, to give Oakland its first lead, at 2-1. Sogard went 3-for-4 in the 3-2 win over the Mariners.

3B Josh Donaldson came out of a mini-slump with a sixth-inning home run on Saturday. Donaldson had gone 10 for his previous 50 at-bats, stretching over the previous 11 games. Donaldson’s 27th home run of the season, which tied the score 1-1, was his first since Aug. 28 and only his second since hitting a pair of homers in an 11-3 win over Kansas City on Aug. 12. After Donaldson’s home run Saturday, he drew walks in his next two plate appearances, including an intentional pass in the 10th.

RHP Sonny Gray matched Seattle starter Felix Hernandez in an extra-inning game that saw neither pitcher factor into the decision Saturday night. Gray allowed two earned runs off five hits over eight innings and was replaced by RHP Luke Gregerson in the ninth inning of a game that was tied 2-2. In seven career starts against the Mariners, Gray is 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA.

CF Coco Crisp opened Saturday’s game with a single but went hitless in his next three at-bats. But Crisp ended up scoring the game-winning run after leading off the top of the 10th with a walk.

LHP Jon Lester will be making another homecoming start when he is on the mound for the A’s Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Lester grew up in nearby Tacoma and has already made eight career starts there, but never as a member of the A‘s. Since 2009, Lester has a 2-3 record and 5.01 ERA at Safeco Field.

C Geovany Soto was not in the lineup Saturday, having left in the third inning of Friday night’s game due to back spasms. Soto is day-to-day.There is a possibility he could be back Sunday. A more likely scenario is that the A’s use the Monday off day to give the back further rest before Soto returns to action for the Texas series.

LHP Sean Doolittle made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list a memorable one Saturday night. Doolittle threw a 1-2-3 10th to earn his 21st save of the season in a 3-2 win over Seattle.