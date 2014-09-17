Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday night in a 6-3 loss to Texas. Over his past seven games, Donaldson is batting .313 with six RBIs.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Saturday’s game against Philadelphia, replacing RHP Jason Hammel, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Hammel will leave the team after Thursday’s game against Texas the be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Pomeranz is 5-4 with a 2.53 ERA.

1B Stephen Vogt took a big step forward Tuesday in his recovery from a sprained left ankle that has sidelined him since Sept. 5. Vogt faced live pitching for the first time since his injury, taking swings against A’s left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz before the A’s game against Texas. Vogt also took batting practice on the field and ran for the second straight day. “He felt pretty good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll have him actually run and do some cuts and turns on the bases (Wednesday). If everything clears there he could potentially be active, at least in a pinch-hit role tomorrow night.”

LHP Scott Kazmir (14-9) lost his fourth consecutive decision over his past five starts. He allowed nine hits and six runs, four of them earned, over 4 1/3 innings. Kazmir, who went 9-2 over his first 15 starts, struck out three and walked one. In his previous start, he allowed just one run and four hits over eight innings in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “He pitched well last time out,” Melvin said of Kazmir. “It didn’t look like there was as much zip on the ball.” Kazmir is 0-4 with an 8.21 ERA over his past five starts.

1B Brandon Moss hit his 25th home run of the season Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Texas. Moss hit a solo shot deep into the right-center-field seats off Rangers RHP Nick Tepesch in the sixth inning. After snapping a 39-game homerless drought Sunday at Seattle, Moss has homered in back-to-back games.

RHP Jason Hammel will leave the team after Thursday’s game against Texas to be with his wife for the birth of their second child and will miss his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Saturday’s game. Hammel is 2-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 starts since being traded to the A’s by the Chicago Cubs.

C Geovany Soto (back spasms) was available off the bench Tuesday night against Texas after missing two games but did not play. He came out of Friday’s game against Seattle.